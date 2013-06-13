FACT OF THE DAY: Ciara Dropped An N-Bomb For Love

Ciara has an extensive catalog of love songs under her belt. From her incredible hit “Promise” to her latest steamy track “Body Party,” Cupid’s amorous ammo seems to have been an inspiration to the sincere lyrics she sings so effortlessly.

Now that she and beau Future have confirmed their endless love, we can put aside any questions of who she might be singing about. The two kept their relationship under wraps for quite sometime, but recently let the world know about their love with a tattoo on their ring fingers.

Ciara appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” and debuted an “N” tattoo on her left hand’s ring finger. Wendy wasted no time asking if she was pregnant and married. Ciara kept her composure and declined any of those rumors but in fact admitted that the tattoo was for her man’s real name Nayvadius.

“I’m so comfortable in my skin and I’m very confident and comfortable with the way he loves me,” she tells Wendy. Watch the full clip below.

