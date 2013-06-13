EXCLUSIVE: 2 Chainz Personal Security Respond About The Robbery Attempt!

A video of 2 Chainz has been released confirming that the rapper was robbed in broad daylight over the weekend. TMZ first reported the incident and made allegations that 2 Chainz security just ran “like cockroaches” and left 2 Chainz behind. Well the video shows it all.

Now, in this exclusive interview, 2 Chainz security respond to the allegations and give more details about the robbery including the number of assailants and SHOTS FIRED!

RELATED: 2 Chainz Denies Getting Robbed But Surveillance Video Proves Otherwise!

RELATED: 2 Chainz ARRESTED For Drugs at LAX

RELATED: 2 Chainz Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight

RELATED: 12 Rappers That Got Robbed For Their Chains [PHOTOS]

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!