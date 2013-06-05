Benzino Pulls A Ray J On Joseline Hernandez [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

When it comes to men in R&B and Hip-Hop, they don’t seem to like women very much. Well, I shouldn’t make a blanket statement like that. Ray J and now Benzino seem like they don’t like women. I say that because Ray J, in all of his grasping-at-popularity glory, wrote a song dedicated to reminding fans and mostly Kanye West that he tapped that Kim Kardashian goodness first. Benzino has gone the Ray J route, but in a slightly different way.

Benzino has released a video for his song “Smashed Da Homie” which doesn’t say he laid down with Joseline Hernandez first, but that he laid down with her, period. Joseline is the artist/boo of Zino’s best friend Stevie J. So this song being put out is crazy for that reason alone. In the unintentionally hilarious video, Benzino gets a Joseline look-a-like to bust it wide open for the camera.

Honestly, there isn’t too much that can be said about this clip. Just watch and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

*Fun fact: Ray J had a song called “She Smashed The Homie” as well. Remember this?

