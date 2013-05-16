Big Tymers To Make A Return?

CLOSE
Between 1998 and 2003, the Big Tymers released five albums. The early breakthrough duo for Cash Money Records included producer/rapper Mannie Fresh and label co-founder/rapper Birdman (p/k/a Baby). The group disbanded in 2003, after Mannie Fresh left Cash Money, citing financial disputes, before signing a solo deal at Def Jam Records.

In the last two years, there has been discussion of Mannie Fresh producing for Cash Money acts—namely Mystikal—with whom he was working with before the longtime No Limit/Jive Records act signed with CMR.

Lil Wayne made a bold revelation though, telling MTV’s Rap Fix that there is a “possibility” of a Big Tymers reunion, with a multi-platinum addition. “[There is] a possibility of a Big Tymers album—adding Drake. But that kid is busy; there’s all kinds of possibilities.” At present it is unclear if the album would include Mannie Fresh.

UPDATE: After Birdman revealed that Mannie Fresh would not be included in the group’s return, Mannie responds pointing out that Lil Wayne and Drake “are not the Big Tymers.”

*Compliments of HiphopDX.com

