Wendy Williams has never shied away from giving her opinion, so why should she start now? While on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen Wendy received a question about what kind of mom she thought Kim Kardashian would make?

Says Wendy,

“What kind of mom will Kim Kardashian be? A single Mom!”

Oops! Take a look at what she had to say in the video below!

Is Wendy a mean girl for speaking it and meaning it and then owning it? Well, we guess that is up to the viewer. But to be honest, at least she says it and doesn’t run away from what she says. You won’t see her giving fake apologies or pandering to anyone after her words find controversy.

That said, what she is surmising about Kim Kardashian, isn’t exactly something that other people aren’t saying too, she’s just bold enough to say it publicly!

But what do you think? Take the poll and have your say! Do you agree with Wendy or is she just being mean?

Wendy Williams Goes In On Kim Kardashian: Mean Girl Or Truth Teller? [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com