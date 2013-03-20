Usher Reuniting With Jermaine Dupri For New Album [PHOTO]

Jermaine Dupri and Usher created classic music such as “Confessions,” as a duo. The 2004 release, which is hailed as a classic, remains Usher’s highest selling album and the last R&B album to sell 10 million copies. For a while, we weren’t sure if the duo would ever work together again but, all that changed when a photo of the boys, with the caption “Me and Usher back in the lab,” putting our speculations to an end!

In an interview with TheUrbanDaily, Jermain Dupri spoke about the high expectations surrounding them working together.