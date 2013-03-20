As soon as two celebrities are seen together, they are automatically linked romantically. The latest case of that is reality star Khloe Kardashian and rapper The Game. Pictures surfaced online of the two hanging out in California and rumors have started to swirl.

According to the latest Star Magazine, Khloe Kardashian has been arguing with her NBA player husband Lamar Odom because she is in constant communication with The Game. The article goes so far to say Odom believes his wife is emotionally cheating with the former G-Unit soldier. Supposedly, Khole accidentally told Lamar that The Game said her butt looked good and Lamar Odom went ballistic.

While all of the alleged details sound as if they came from a salacious Jackie Collins novel, The Game says they are totally false. The Game cleared up the rumors when TMZ cameras caught him out and about in Los Angeles. The Game said, “The pictures that they see of us out together are because she is a part of my 60DaysofFitness team.”

“Khloe is my friend. She is like a sister. We have never and will never be sleeping together. Lamar is my homie and her husband and I wish people wouldn’t spread such false rumors,” he concluded.

Khloe Kardashian And The Game Accused Of Having An Affair was originally published on theurbandaily.com