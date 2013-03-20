Kenya Moore is the bane of reality television.

She’s not much liked by any of her colleagues at this point, but who said this was a Miss Congeniality contest?

Porsha Stewart didn’t hold back when she went in about her co-star recently, calling her a stalker.

During a visit with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” she chatted about the reunion.

“It was about sisterhood. It was about keeping it real and 100,” Porsha explained, adding that she feels it brought all of them closer together. “It was nice afterwards. I really connected with them.”

Speaking of sisterhood, though, one fan wanted to know if Porsha really believed that Phaedra Parks is a true friend to her.

“Phaedra, she has her moments with people,” Porsha explained. “If she senses that you’re being fake with her, then she’s going to give you fake Phaedra. If she feels that you’re real, then she’s going to be sincere with you. So, for me, I feel like she’s sincere.”

Porsha Stewart Says Kenya Moore is a Stalker was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com