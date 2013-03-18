Mike Vick “I Always Had Remorse For My Actions”

Michael Vick has been having a rough few months. His on the field play has struggled, his book has caused him death threats, he’s even been catching flack about the recent purchase of his new dog. In 2007 Michael Vick served 21 months in prison for an illegal interstate dog fighting ring that had operated for five years, but why does this incident he served his time for still haunt him to this day?

He recently posted a message on his Facebook page showing remorse for his actions:

I always had remorse for my actions – even in the moment when I was doing it… I always felt like man why…why am I even doing this. My incarceration was bigger than dog fighting. It was done to bring awareness…to that – it was done to show that regardless of who you are, you are not above the law – and for me spiritually don’t lose sight of how you got here and stay humble. ~Michael Vick

