Erica Mena And Rich Dollaz Put On Blast For “Having Sex” During An Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Love & Hip Hop fanatics already know that Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz have a loving new relationship.  We also know that they are not afraid to get their freak on whenever and wherever they like.  The Power Morning Crew caught up with the couple to talk about the show and their relationship.  In the interview the couple talked about Erica’s temper, the issue with Tahiri (which all the men on the show apparently have), and a great game of word association.

Here’s the catch not only was the couple in bed while they were doing the interview, and we don’t know what got edited out, but Konata of the PMC had to tell them to “stop having sex during our interview” and Erica’s reply makes us believe it even more. Check out this great two part interview.

 

