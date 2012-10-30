Rappers React to Hurricane Sandy and Pictures of Destruction

(via allhiphop.com) – As Hurricane Sandy made contact with land yesterday, power across the East Coast shut down leaving more than 6.5 million people without power, 16 dead in the United States and 65 dead in the Caribbean.

With a path of destruction from South Carolina to Maine, some are calling this one of the biggest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

New York City is struggling to recover from the damage as an explosion at the Con Ed Plant, at East 14th and FDR in New York City cut power to most of New York City. (Explosion at 3:06 )

Early reports estimate that the East Coast alone has suffered an estimated 20 billion dollars of damage not to mention the closing the New York Stock Exchange for the first time since 1985.

New York Metro Transit Authority spokesman Kevin Ortiz said, “The New York City subway system is 108 years old, but it has never faced a disaster as devastating as what we experienced last night. Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on our entire transportation system, in every borough and county of the region.”

Haiti has already accounted for 51 deaths thus far, as the storm hit on Sunday, but it is still early and the count is expected to unfortunately increase as rubble and debris are removed.

BSM (Brick Squad Monopoly) rapper Haitian Fresh Tweeted his thoughts for his native country, ”#pray for Haiti and everyone on east coast #sandy”

“In new york having a storm party. Watching movies. Sandy please say bye!!!” Roc Nation artist Rita Ora Tweeted. “I HATE SANDY.”

“F**k #Sandy F**k a leak it’s #MeekWeek Pre-Order #DreamsAndNightmares NOW https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dreams-nightmares-deluxe-version/id564834273 … …” Meek Mill Tweeted with his album releasing today.

