What REALLY Happened At Chicago Rapper Lil JoJo’s Funeral????

Funeral services for murdered Chicago teen rapper Lil Jojo eruped in violence. Dozens of mourners rushed the casket of JoJo, born Joseph Coleman, and almost knocked it to the floor. The victim’s parents had to led from the event in hysterics and other loved ones tried to get the mourners to calm down and settle down.

According to NBC Chicago, the city’s police began circling the Jones Funeral Home and a helicopter was overhead.

It is being reported that there was a heavy gang presence at the viewing services.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: