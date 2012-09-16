Look!!! What Do You Think Of Kelly Rowland’s New Do???

Ms. Kelly has always been known for having a Fab sense of style. She’s always ahead of the curve and is not afraid to show it. From the wigs, to her heels, she is a true fashonista! Kelly Rowland’s got a new hairdo and it has a lot of people talking. I happen to like it. What do you think?

Click here to see her new do!!!

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: