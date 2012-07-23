CLOSE
Barry Larkin Inducted Into The National Baseball Hall of Fame

Its official Barry Louis Larkin is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Cincinnati Reds, shortstop played his entire career with the Reds. He was born and raised in the Queen City, where he was recruited and played with the Reds from 1986- 2004. Barry Larkin has made his mark in the city that bred him. Sunday, July 22 he received the highest honor, among the greatest athletes in the history of baseball. Congratulations Barry Larkin!

