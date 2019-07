Singer-Actress Brandy looks like she is back at it again! She performed her latest single, “Put It Down” at the Howard Theatre on Wednesday night (July 18th) for an excited crowd. Showing off some energetic dance moves and strong vocals, Brandy rocked the free concert thrown by 93.9 WKYS..

In related news, you can look out for the “Put It Down” music video featuring Chris Brown being released soon. READ MORE.

