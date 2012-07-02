See What Celebrity Owes Over $330K In Unpaid Taxes

Add Naz Baby Momma Kelis to the growing list of celebs who owe the tax man. TMZreports that a tax lien filed in New York states that the ‘Milkshake’ singer owes $330,426 to the government for skipping tax filing in 2004 and 2010.

2004 was the year, she went on tour with Britney Spears; and in 2010, Kelis headlined her first US tour with singer Robyn. READ MORE

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

Follow Me on Twitter @donjuanfasho

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: