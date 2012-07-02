Rihanna In Mourning

Rihanna‘s grandmother Dollysuccumbed to cancer and died. Rihanna broke the news via Twitter early this morning saying “Goodbye ‪#grangranDOLLY‬ get your beauty rest until I see you.”

Rihanna showered the social network with recent photos of her and Gran Gran Dolly. She had been visiting NYC quite frequently to spend time with her!

We send out condolences to Rihanna and her family as they mourn the loss of Dolly.

Your thoughts?

