Michael Jackson’s Daughter Spills The Beans On Her Dad!!!

During a video chat, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris, claims the voice on the post-humourous album Michael was not her fathers!

TMZ reports Paris had made the announcement in the midst of rumors that MJ’s parts on the “Michael” album were really performed by an MJ sound-alike named Jason Malachi … but both Jason and Sony denied the allegations.

