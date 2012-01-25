[People Poll] Is Ice T hating on Modern Day Rappers?

The Russ Parr Morning Show hosts a segment entitled “The People Poll”. This mornings focus was on rapper turned actor, Ice T. The former Gangster rapper of the 80’s has put modern rappers who tend to speak on their fabulous lifestyles on front street!

Ice T says “Hip Hop is tripping. Its not reality! We’ve created a generation of jaded youth. Music as a whole is delusional.” Check out the recap of this mornings People Poll and leave your comments below. Let us know if you agree with Ice T or should he sit down?

Remember the People Poll happens Monday- Friday at about 7:49am. We want to hear from you. We encourage you to call in, e-mail, or tweet your comments and voice your opinions.

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday – Friday 6-10am

Saturday 8-10am

