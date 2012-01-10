Estelle Unveils All Of Me Album Cover

In spite of countless delays, Estelle’s third album has a solid release date. The British singer has announced her third effort, All of Me, will hit shelves on February 28, 2012. In conjunction with the release date announcement, Estelle delivered the album’s artwork to her fans.

All of Me features the singles “Break My Heart” featuring Rick Ross and “Thank You.” According to the singer, the visual for “Thank You” is in production and should be available for viewing in the coming weeks.

