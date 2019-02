Busta Rhymes is among many celebrities extremely affected by the death of Hip Hop legend, Heavy D. He remembers his fallen friend in “You Ain’t Gotta Wait Till I’m Gone.”

“You inspired me my whole life. Amazing your last tweet said, ‘Be inspired.’ You inspired this one, playboy. Rest in peace,” said Busta.

