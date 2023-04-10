XXL 2023 Freshman Class Predictions

It is that time of the year! XXL Freshmen list is like Christmas to every type of Hip-Hop fan. They have introduced us to a wide array of artists like Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti & many more.
Last year had everyone in a frenzy when the cover dropped. Babytron was holding it down for the Detriot players that love them some buffers, Kali came in hot riding the wave of her hit “Mhmm” & SoFaygo had the underground on smash getting the co-sign by Travis Scott.
Now this year…might be the hardest list to be made due to the number of rising stars. Below are a few artists we can see becoming a 2023 XXL Freshman.
Who do you think will make the XXL Freshman class this year?
1. 2Rare
Everyone has been shaking their hips to Lil Uzi’s ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ not knowing that dance AND sound came from 2Rare.
2. Jozzy
Jozzy has been behind the scenes for a long time, writing for your favorite artists. The Memphis Swiss army knife is now coming out with her own music and it is FIRE. The newest and first signee to Diddy’s Love Records
3. Rob49
XXL do the right thing this year…Rob49 HAS to be on the cover.
4. Lola Brooke
Lola is holding it down for NY this year.
5. Superstar Pride
You cannot go on Tik Tok without hearing this song at least three times
6. Fridayy
The feature king! Fridayy was all over DJ Khaled’s latest album as well as Lil Baby’s.
7. DC The Don
You can just hear the authenticity in DC The Don’s music. Not to mention he’s built a cult following in such a short span of time.
8. Luh Tyler
If you are a Kodak Black fan you will LOVE Luh Tyler
9. Armani White
I’m stylish, glock tucked big t-shirt BILLIE EILISH! Need I say more?
10. JEELEL!
JEELEL! has the most energy out of the whole group times 10.
11. Ice Spice Will Decline the XXL Freshman List
Ice Spice has gained a huge following in such a short time. Do not be surprised if she turns down being on the cover. Nicki Minaj & Drake are two superstars that have declined to be on the list in years past.