It is that time of the year! XXL Freshmen list is like Christmas to every type of Hip-Hop fan. They have introduced us to a wide array of artists like Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti & many more.

Last year had everyone in a frenzy when the cover dropped. Babytron was holding it down for the Detriot players that love them some buffers, Kali came in hot riding the wave of her hit “Mhmm” & SoFaygo had the underground on smash getting the co-sign by Travis Scott.

Now this year…might be the hardest list to be made due to the number of rising stars. Below are a few artists we can see becoming a 2023 XXL Freshman.

Who do you think will make the XXL Freshman class this year?

XXL 2023 Freshman Class Predictions was originally published on hotspotatl.com