XXL 2022 Freshman Class Predictions

XXL Freshman list has become a Hip-Hop staple. Many of your favorite artists like Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, and Lil Uzi Vert have blessed the cover. Every year the masses are introduced to a new wave that has a promising career ahead of themselves.
Last year, Coi Leray, Morray, Blxst, & many others made the list.
The majority of 2021’s list is off to a great start in their careers. Prior to getting arrested, Pooh Shesity took OFF with his popular hit, ‘Back in Blood’ featuring Lil Durk.
Below are a few artists we can see becoming a 2022 XXL Freshman.
Who do you think will make the XXL Freshman class this year?
1. Kali
Our prediction of the lady XXL freshman is ATL’s own, Kali!
2. Sofaygo
Sofaygo has made a lot of noise in the Soundcloud community but with the help of Tik Tok ‘Knock Knock’ blew up. This would be the perfect time to have Sofaygo on the list.
3. Rob49
Co-signs from heavy hitters in the game like Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Kevin Gates & many more.
4. J.I. The Prince Of NY
It wouldn’t be right if XXL didn’t have the hottest rising start in NY on the list right?
5. Capella Grey
Capella Grey hit the scene with ‘Gyalis’ & has been playing 0 games since. Following the success of that song, Capella hopped on Russ track ‘Seduce’ and got another bop with ‘Confujawn’
6. Honorable mention: Yeat
Yeat would make a lot of sense but don’t be surprised if XXL reaches out and he declines to be on the cover. Yeat has already declined Rolling Loud and is going on a solo tour.