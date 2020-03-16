Day 5764768564 from working home due to the Coronavirus. Most jobs require employees to come in the office to get work done. Lately, their has been a worldwide epidemic with the COVID virus spreading at a rapid pace.
Most companies have ordered employees to work from home to avoid spreading the virus more than it already has been. Some people might not be use to working from home and catch themselves yawning at 1pm due to the lack of energy. We have the formula on how to get by! Check the list below for our top 10 ways to keep the day from moving slow.
Related: Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Coffee, Coffee, COFFEE!Source:iOne Video
Grown Man Shit Coffee coffee,grown man shit
2. Start your day earlySource:Getty
color image,no people,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,ohio,vacations,outdoors,water,business,office,corporate business,getting away from it all,travel,city,cityscape,travel destinations,north america,skyscraper,built structure,architecture,international landmark,building exterior,archival,national landmark,industry,tower,city street,city life,famous place,downtown district,cleveland cavaliers,tourism,cleveland – ohio,apartment,cleveland browns stadium,municipal stadium,public building,financial district,town,cleveland indians,local landmark,natural parkland,cuyahoga river,retail place,urban road,city break,lake erie,urban skyline,office building exterior,business finance and industry,scenics – nature
3. Write down list of to-do’sSource:Getty
Portrait of African American teacher in front of black board smiling at camera, doing a math problem. indoors,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,one woman only,adults only,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,smiling,education,expertise,beautiful woman,image,well-dressed,day,holding,confidence,beautiful people,blackboard,40-44 years,mature adult,african ethnicity,black hair,standing,one mature woman only,enjoyment,number,teacher,looking over shoulder,straight hair,writing,professional occupation,chalk – art equipment,in front of,mathematics
4. Find a designated room to get your work doneSource:Getty
Cropped view of a businessman’s hands as he types on his laptop people,adult,success,young adult,business,technology,office,working,only men,one man only,businessman,desk,sitting,one person only,laptop,wireless technology,internet,typing,young,person,20s,keyboard,mobile,work,ethnic,casual,african american,blogging,hands,businesspeople,young man,cellphone,online,social media,cropped,20-25,successful,businessperson,career
5. STAY FOCUSED!Source:Getty
Shot of a young woman looking away thoughtfully at work indoors,photography,people,one person,horizontal,adult,one woman only,adults only,headshot,success,african-american ethnicity,young adult,young women,one young woman only,only women,beautiful woman,contemplation,business,office,working,hand on chin,decisions,sitting,latin american and hispanic ethnicity,females,businesswoman,beautiful people,looking,planning,women,african ethnicity,copy space,20-29 years,modern,business person,serious,casual clothing,curly hair,worried,aspirations,mixed race person,focus – concept,south africa,part of,occupation,positive emotion,looking away,brown hair,day dreaming,uncertainty,place of work,professional occupation,entrepreneur,ethnicity,creative occupation,business finance and industry,businesswear
6. Read on your breakSource:Getty
The Bible opened to Ezeikiel chapter9 indoors,color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,day,religion,christianity,text,history,open,close-up,spirituality,western script,cultures,bible,literature,table,directly above,english language,maryland – state,ezekiel – prophet
7. Listen to music while getting work doneSource:Getty
Portrait of fit young african woman looking tired, taking a break after running exercise in city. photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,music,sport,outdoors,20-24 years,african-american ethnicity,resting,beauty,young adult,young women,one young woman only,only women,relaxation,beautiful woman,exhaustion,females,beautiful people,women,african ethnicity,lifestyles,city,leisure activity,street,athlete,vitality,muscular build,preparation,mixed race person,sports clothing,conquering adversity,body conscious,arms akimbo,headphones,jogging,running,healthy lifestyle,exercising,sports training,recreational pursuit,determination,wellbeing,city street,city life,effort,routine,listening,dedication,new york state,tired,relaxation exercise,breathing exercise
8. Avoid non work trips to social mediaSource:Getty
Creative / Feature: Facebook Messenger-Icon auf einem auf einem iPhone (Photo by Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images) communication,photography,horizontal,technology,wireless technology,close-up,creativity,human interest,touching,internet,portable information device,message,logo,apple computers,text messaging,broadcasting,social networking,messenger,operating system,smart phone,computer monitor,touch screen,iphone,computer icon,mobile app,diy,apple ios,facebook messenger,ios 7
9. Dress up as if your going into the officeSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the awards for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘Moonlight’ and Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for ‘Hidden Figures,’ poses with awards backstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_017 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TNT) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,portrait,film industry,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,winning,shrine auditorium,backstage,best supporting actor,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,best actor,mahershala ali,23rd screen actors guild awards
10. Keep a positive attitudeSource:Getty
Portrait of a trendy young man laughing outdoors on white background people,hat,adult,portrait,smiling,outdoors,confidence,happiness,looking,man,male,black,closeup,modern,white,outside,fashion,cheerful,standing,background,relax,carefree,african,handsome,joy,shirt,laughing,young,model,cool,person,suave,one,confident,beautiful,casual,face,happy,african american,expression,attractive,charming,alone,trendy,joyful,guy,posing,style