What In The Bubble Food Are They Feeding The NBA Players?!

The NBA has been getting the players prepared for the second half of the season taken place in Orlando. The trip to Orlando was not mandatory but the drive and passion for the sport lead many people to Disney World for a chance at the 2020 title.

One thing the NBA players did not anticipate was the quality of food that will be served in the bubble… Nuggets guard Troy Daniels gave everyone a sneak peek on how the food looks and Twitter went OFF!

Troy Daniels shared what dinner looked like the first night inside the NBA bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/3z6qjmJLkZ — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2020

Social media starting cracking jokes saying that Lebron James Taco Tuesday has officially been ruined until further notice. Check out some of the “bubble food” below, would you eat any of this?

Oh, and you know Twitter had to put there two cents in too!

