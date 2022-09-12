Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Philly’s rapper, PNB Rock was shot and killed at the iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California on Monday afternoon, and Twitter is heartbroken.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter. In the video, you can see that someone moves Rock from his stomach onto his back and you can get a glimpse of his face. This video was very traumatic to watch of PNB Rock during his last moments.

The “Everyday We Lit” rapper, born as Rakim Allen was only 30 years old. He was transported to the hospital and then later pronounced dead

A Twitter account said, “so pnb rock gf posted their location. just to show THE MEDIA he took her on a Date. Social media had rotted yall Brains and may have cost him his life. I hope he makes it.” This post was made before PNB Rock was confirmed deceased.

While some people blame PNB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location, others share opposing thoughts.

Our condolences and prayers go to PNB Rock’s family, friends and fans.

