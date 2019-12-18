If you’re a fashion-forward girl like us, the red carpet is your favorite part of any award show, celebrity appearance or event. The anticipation of what garments will come traipsing down the red runway followed by the excitement that comes after the show is over and the flashes have stopped is like your own episode of “Fashion Police.”

From the Oscars to the MET Gala, we’re looking back at the most unforgettable red carpets of the last decade…

The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Looks Of The Decade was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mo’nique Source:Getty In 2010, Mo’nique made history when she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in “Precious” and she wore a flower in her hair to pay homage to Hattie McDaniel, the first Black entertainer to take home the covered trophy in the same category. It was subtle, but a fashion moment for the history books.

2. Halle Berry Source:Getty Halle Berry’s hip-hugging Emilio Pucci gown stole the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, making it easily our favorite look of 2011.

3. Nicki Minaj, Viola Davis Source:Getty Nicki Minaj left our jaws wagging when she showed up to the Grammys in this interesting and daring religious Versace look. (Hey we said unforgettable, not favorite). That 2012 look left a bad taste in our mouths, but Viola Davis made up for it when she bared her beautiful brown skin in Vera Wang at the Academy Awards. The Oscar-nominated actress completed the look wearing her natural hair. It was a moment that’ll go down in fashion history.

4. Beyonce, Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Kardashian Source:Getty Beyonce graced the Grammys red carpet, in 2013, opting for a jumpsuit instead of a tradition gown. In the same year, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she attended her first Met Gala wearing floral print by Givenchy. The look was compared to curtains and your grandmother’s couch. While Kim had a fashion miss, Lupita’s powder blue Prada gown was a hit at the 2013 Academy Awards where she took home the Oscar for best supporting actress.

5. Solange, Rihanna Source:Getty Solange’s 3.1 Phillip Lim gown became one of the most talked about fashion moments of 2014, partially because of the ensemble, but more so because she wore it during elevator-gate. Solange kicking Jay Z in Phillip Lim will forever be etched into our brains. Rihanna then wowed us as the recipient of the CFDA fashion award when she stepped out dipped in jewels.

6. Rihanna, Beyonce Source:Getty Rihanna ruled the 2015 Met Gala in a handmade Chinese couture gown that made two years to make. The regal dress was so heavy, Rihanna needed assistance to walk in it. At the same Met Gala, Beyonce showed up in a skin-bearing gown and ponytail that made heads turn. The leading of Roc Nation owned the Met Gala that year.

7. Michelle Obama Source:Getty So much can be said about our #ForeverFLOTUS’ style over the past ten years, but this rose gold off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace chainmail dress she wore to President Obama‘s final State Dinner was the no one should ever forget. Not only did it capture her bold flair for fashion, but it also marked the end of her era in the White House. Man, so we miss you, Michelle.

8. Angela Bassett, Janelle Monae & Kerry Washington Source:Getty 2017 style seemed to be all about structure. At the Creative Arts Emmys, Angela Bassett was statuesque in this red silk diagonal strap Romona Keveza gown, while at the 89th Academy Awards, Janelle Monae was a walking fairy tale in this dramatic, yet stunning Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. But let’s not forget about Kerry, who may not have taken home the Golden Globe that year, but sure was golden in this beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress.

9. Cardi B, Michelle Obama, Zendaya & Oprah Source:Getty Oh, boy what a year! At Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B was the queen of the bare leg in this Micheal Costella gown, while Former First Lady Michelle Obama damn near broke the Internet by instead of showing leg, she showed us boots, $3,900 Balenciaga sparkly thigh-high ones to be exact. Meanwhile, Zendaya channeled her inner Joan of Arc in this silver sleeved Versace number at the Met Gala, while at the Golden Globes, Oprah rocked a snatched waist and long sleeves in this classic Versace black gown.

10. Cardi B, Billy Porter & Lizzo Source:Getty These three shut down the red carpet AND closed out the decade in style. Cardi killed it at the Met Gala, giving us Maleficent realness in this crimson Thom Browne corset gown, while Emmy-winner Billy Porter served at the Academy Awards, giving us gender-bending fabulousness in this Christian Siriano tux gown. Of course, Lizzo’s peach ruffle Valentino off-the-shoulder dress gave us life, but it was her teeny-tiny purse that we couldn’t stop talking about.