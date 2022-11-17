Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Tis the season for coquito, times with your loved ones, and holiday gift guides! With Christmas right around the corner and Black Friday sales underway, this couldn’t be a better time to execute a little shopping for your girl tribe.

Finding the perfect gift for the special women in your life isn’t always easy. Because our girlfriends wear multiple hats, gift-giving has become a strategic game of how can I make her life easier. For some, a day of pampering might do the the trick. And for others, a daily reminder of their worth can help keep them on track.

If you’re stumped on what to gift your sister, friend, or bestie this holiday season, HelloBeautiful has you covered with a unique holiday gift guide. Here are nine gifts from Minority owned businesses your tribe will appreciate this Christmas.

RELATED POST: MN x HB Celebrate Black Beauty Products With The 2022 Melanin Awards

The Holiday Gift Guide For The Ladies In Your Tribe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com