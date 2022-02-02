LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Stormi Webster turned 4 years old yesterday (Feb. 1) and her family celebrated her with thoughtful and loving posts on social media. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s eldest daughter was showered with love on her birthday.

Sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian teamed up to celebrate Stormi and Chicago’s 4th birthdays on January 15 with a Barbie LOL themed party. Though the cousins had a joint celebration this year, Stormi received personal praise and adoration in a series of social media posts on her actual birthday. Her grandmother Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo with Stormi on her special day with a caption saying, “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo .”

The four year old celebrity baby was honored with a simple, straightforward caption from her mom, Kylie. The 24-year-old mother, posted a photo of the trio saying, “our baby is 4 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Kylie is currently expecting her and the 30-year-old rapper’s second child together.

Happy Birthday, princess! Check out the Kardashian-Jenners sweet posts to four-year-old Stormi below.

Stormi Turns 4: Her Family Celebrates With Heartfelt Birthday Posts [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com