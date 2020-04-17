Secret Love?: Lil Wayne’s Plus-Size Model, La’Tecia Thomas [Photos]

Lil Wayne comes from a different generation of Hip-Hop where he keeps his personal life and music completely separate. The only time you know anything about Weezy’s life it is through the music. Australian Plus-Size Model La’Tecia Thomas has been alleged connected to Lil Wayne for quite some time now. It is rumored they have met back in 2009. That was during a vital moment in Wayne’s career where he was on top of the music charts with a new song every day. The Lollipop rapper has hinted that these dating rumors might be true on his song ‘Stop Playin’ With Me‘.

Wayne has a line in the song saying, “Ooh, I got a plus sized model/ But she my lil’ mama/ I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/ And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.”

Hmmm.. not enough proof? Weezy dropped another hint on ‘Not Me‘ saying, “You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste.”

Regardless if they are dating or not there is some type of connection between the two. Here are some pictures of the beautiful La’Tecia Thomas

