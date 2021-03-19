Saweetie Sends Quavo Back To The Streets, Twitter Says He Epically Played Himself For Allegedly Cheating On Her

Welp, another high-profile relationship bites the dust. After days of speculation, Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo are indeed done.
The couple who was considered “goals” for many is no more. In two tweets, the Birkin Bag collector announced that her fairytale relationship with The Migos member is over, seemingly hinting at Quavo cheating on her and trying to fix the issue with lavish gifts. In the tweets announcing the split, she wrote:
“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”
“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”
I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.
— 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021
I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽
— 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021
Saweetie’s tweets come after Twitter was set ablaze with speculation of the couples split following after they each unfollowed each other on Instagram, a clear sign this day and age that people are no longer on rocking with each other. As you can imagine, when news of Saweetie possibly being back on the market hit timelines, a lot of men felt it was time to start warming up to shoot their shot, feeling like they could possibly be her type.
niggas in saweetie quotes like pic.twitter.com/1kwKBaaqPu
— bryce (@pollen196) March 19, 2021
LOL, we all know they don’t stand a chance.
But most reactions are aimed at Quavious Keyate Marshall for him clearly messing up a good damn thing and epically playing himself by sleeping around on the ICY Queen.
and y’all the nerve to be like “Y’all want a Quavo but you’re not a Saweetie “ he went and broke her heart too . What now ??? pic.twitter.com/ZP3UGvLZJo
— YT : Zion Destiny ASMR ⁷ (@GOLDENGLITSZI) March 19, 2021
Damn, you hate to see it.
So maybe there was some truth to that Reginae Carter rumor, hmmm.
You can peep more reactions to Quavo playing himself and Saweetie sending him back to the streets in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83
Saweetie Sends Quavo Back To The Streets, Twitter Says He Epically Played Himself For Allegedly Cheating On Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Hello it’s Saweetie,I’m back to the streets pic.twitter.com/3U9mJrChhX— PAPI WADE (@thepapiwade) March 19, 2021
LOL, y’all play too damn much.
2.
If Saweetie has taught us anything, it’s that we really are too fine for men— sweetjanejones (@cholasavage) March 19, 2021
We can’t argue with you on this point. Quavo got us looking bad out here.
3.
His relationship with Saweetie was one of the last things keeping him relevant, no shade. pic.twitter.com/xmcUpzgLN3— J. (@jaIenci) March 19, 2021
YIKES!
4.
All them Birkin bags and Quavo was still disrespecting Saweetie pic.twitter.com/jZJpt5t4gs— nathan (@868nathan) March 19, 2021
Yikes.
5.
Alexa play back to the streets by saweetie pic.twitter.com/JllSvUW9D7— Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) March 19, 2021
LOUDLY.
6.
imagine cheating on saweetie pic.twitter.com/TDgMyWRTJM— sel (@chainedtosel) March 19, 2021
Unbelievable.
7.
Saweetie : I emotionally checked out a long time ago— 🇭🇹Kèv_ParfumPapi🦉 (@_iKSL_) March 19, 2021
Quavo: “was this before or after them gifts “ pic.twitter.com/1sRVqhQB6Q
SMH
8.
Wait , Quavo and Saweetie split so now you don't believe in love? pic.twitter.com/06awtIUPNq— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) March 19, 2021
They bugging.
9.
Saweetie is fine and successful as fuck and you are too sis!! Don’t let nan one of these niggas getting you stressed out during your hot years (which is every year you’re alive!!) pic.twitter.com/W5dANo6PQD— Fiona Applebum is Locked Out her Main Account!🍎 (@_WrittenByHanna) March 19, 2021
Welp.
10.
Niggas racing to Saweetie DMs after the her and Quavo news pic.twitter.com/AIo9jNrLd9— Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) March 19, 2021
Only to get no reply.
11.
Relationship twitter giving their silly takes and analysis on Quavo and Saweetie’s relationship pic.twitter.com/kUE7LVg10V— Andz🇳🇬🇨🇴 (@AndzEmilio6) March 19, 2021
YUP.
12.
so you telling me Quavo cheated on Saweetie?? THIS Saweetie??? pic.twitter.com/LgaN72EObp— Aj ひ (@_AjRivers) March 19, 2021
That Saweetie.
13.
Offset in the background helping Quavo get Saweetie back 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/SPQRi2We5C— ALSINA 🐐 (@nancyblackkk) March 19, 2021
TEARS!
14.
Lemme find out saweetie about to be taking over hot girl summer now that she done broke up with Quavo and Meg all in Pardi ass pic.twitter.com/HSfjRrOWq0— ShekendrickCole (@JustABeautysEye) March 18, 2021
Hot Girl summer gonna be an ICY one.
15.
Quavo ass after a long day of repo-ing them $2M worth of gifts pic.twitter.com/h1IcBhV6sl— Global Len 🇯🇲 (@Global_Len) March 19, 2021
DAMN SON.