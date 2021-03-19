Saweetie Sends Quavo Back To The Streets, Twitter Says He Epically Played Himself For Allegedly Cheating On Her

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Welp, another high-profile relationship bites the dust. After days of speculation , Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo are indeed done.

The couple who was considered “goals” for many is no more. In two tweets, the Birkin Bag collector announced that her fairytale relationship with The Migos member is over, seemingly hinting at Quavo cheating on her and trying to fix the issue with lavish gifts. In the tweets announcing the split, she wrote:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Saweetie’s tweets come after Twitter was set ablaze with speculation of the couples split following after they each unfollowed each other on Instagram, a clear sign this day and age that people are no longer on rocking with each other. As you can imagine, when news of Saweetie possibly being back on the market hit timelines, a lot of men felt it was time to start warming up to shoot their shot, feeling like they could possibly be her type.

niggas in saweetie quotes like pic.twitter.com/1kwKBaaqPu — bryce (@pollen196) March 19, 2021

LOL, we all know they don’t stand a chance.

But most reactions are aimed at Quavious Keyate Marshall for him clearly messing up a good damn thing and epically playing himself by sleeping around on the ICY Queen.

and y’all the nerve to be like “Y’all want a Quavo but you’re not a Saweetie “ he went and broke her heart too . What now ??? pic.twitter.com/ZP3UGvLZJo — YT : Zion Destiny ASMR ⁷ (@GOLDENGLITSZI) March 19, 2021

Damn, you hate to see it.

So maybe there was some truth to that Reginae Carter rumor, hmmm.

You can peep more reactions to Quavo playing himself and Saweetie sending him back to the streets in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Saweetie Sends Quavo Back To The Streets, Twitter Says He Epically Played Himself For Allegedly Cheating On Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com