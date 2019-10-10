Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

is living her best life!

Not only will she be back for the third season of Pose, as Mother of The Year Elektra Wintour, but she also has been cast for the STARZ drama, American Gods.

According to The Wrap, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of the infamous Mr. World (Crispin Glover), in fantasy drama television series.

On Wednesday (October 9), the transgender actress expressed how “grateful” she is for this opportunity.

So to celebrate Ms. Jackson’s recent win, we want to showcase all the times she stunted and showed out on the red carpet.

Work…Live…Pose!

