CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Posted May 7, 2020

Wednesday night social media erupted after a Facebook video showed 21-year-old Sean Reed being tased and fatally shot Indianapolis Metro Police.

Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase.  Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man.

Shortly after the video went viral, local residents made there way to the scene to protest.

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

2. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

3. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

4. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

5. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

6. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

7. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

8. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

9. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

10. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

11. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

12. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

13. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

14. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

15. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

16. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

17. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop

Protesters gather after 21-year-old Sean Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police. sean reed

18. Protesters gather for Sean Reed

Protesters gather for Sean Reed Source:All317Hiphop
Latest
Paris Saint Germain x Jordan Brand Collection Kit…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
22 items
Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Has Passed Away At 59 Years…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Real Recognize Rio ft. 21 Savage “Pressure,” G…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Photos
Close