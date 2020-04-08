Post Quarantine Radio: Jhonni Blaze [Photos]

Singer Tory Lanez has just been about the most entertaining person on social media (besides Boosie) during this social distancing. Lanez has had every celebrity join his Instagram like, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller & many more.

The twerk contest has been very fun, until Jhonni Blaze came around and shut it down. When we say shut it down, not like how CEO of Instagram did to Quarantine Radio but shut it down in a AMAZING way. Since she has gotten the MVP award from the good people at Quarantine Radio we thought, why not salute her ourselves!?

Here are some of our favorite pictures of Jhonni Blaze!

