Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate the Designer’s 53rd Birthday

Posted January 12, 2021

FASHION-HAUTE-COUTURE-DIOR

Source: GUILLAUME BAPTISTE / Getty


Belgian fashion designer Raf Jan Simons celebrates his birthday today (Jan. 12). Celebrities are drawn to his unique menswear label, which was initially launched in 1995. Many people forget that Simons started designing furniture before creating a name for himself in the world of fashion design. He has since gone onto create as Creative Director for major fashion brands like Jilting Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein. In April of 2020, he began his journey as Co-Creative Director of Prada, in partnership with Miuccia Prada. To celebrate Raf Simons 53 years of creativity in fashion, we present a gallery of celebrities in Raf Simons designs.

1. A$AP Rocky

Source:@StreetFashion01

Rocky notoriously raps about Raf A LOT in his music so it is fitting that he’d be placed as number one on this list. Clearly, A$AP Rocky is a huge fan of the designer and sports his pieces often. 

2. Rihanna

Source:@NicoKartel

Quite necessary to include fashionista Rihanna amongst the celebrities draped in Raf Simons. She is stunning in this look for Vogue Magazine. 

3. Kendall Jenner

Source:@kenjenstyle

Model Kendall Jenner keeps it casual in this outfit with the Raf Simons x Stan Smith Adidas sneakers. 

4. Future

Source:@dmfashionbook

Raf Simons is a popular designer amongst the Hip Hop community. Future sports many pieces from Simons’ menswear label. 

5. Kanye

Source:@ComplexStyle

Kanye keeps it vintage in an old school Raf Simons jacket while spotted out with his oldest daughter North West. 

Photos
