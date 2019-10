Only NY & Brooklyn Museum Collaborate On Merch Collection [Photos]

One ofmost noted destinations is being brought to life for the new generation. A new clothing collection is being released in honor of Brooklyn’s most iconic cultural institution.

Only NY has announced a collaborative collection with the Brooklyn Museum. Working with the museum’s archives and merchandising team, Only NY was granted access to The Brooklyn Museum’s extensive history of exhibition posters, curiosities, and memorabilia, collected and commissioned by the museum during its near 200 year history. With access to this catalog, Only NY gravitated toward the museum’s rich history of logos, branding, and design ephemera.

Consisting of a hat, graphic T-shirts, tote bags, and a mug, the collection is available now online at onlyny.com, at Only NY’s Lower East Side and Greenpoint storefronts, and at the Brooklyn Museum gift shop.

