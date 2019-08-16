Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video ‘Motivation’

Chances are you’ve heard Normani’s name at some point over the last few years. She’s beautiful, talented with glowing melanin skin. Normani is being hailed as the next big thing and constantly on the lips of artists like Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Ariana Grande and more. The former member of Fifth Harmony, released the visuals for her longtime coming single Motivation and fans are beyond hype to watch Normani finally command the spotlight now that it’s all on her.

Normani travels back to the 90s and early 2000s for her Motivation video, giving us a nostalgic trip to the days of sitting in front of the TV screen waiting for the top video on 106 & Park. She tributes Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, rocks spray painted crop tops and pink Jordan sneakers while dropping some major dance moves on us. Motivation has nearly one million views on Youtube after being released last night and it trending at number two on the video sharing platform.

