Listen Live
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Published on September 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty / Donald Trump

Donald Trump wasted no time addressing the nation following the assassination of controversial right-wing figure Charlie Kirk, and as expected, the “divider-in-chief” lived up to that nickname.

Orange Mussolini had one job,  and of course, he couldn’t do it. After the country witnessed the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, the first stop of his “Prove Me Wrong” tour, Trump hopped in front of the camera in the Oval Office.

Instead of uniting the country, he did more damage by delivering what many are calling a disgusting speech, full of the same language Kirk loved to use when delivering his speeches.

Without a shred of evidence about the shooter, Trump instead opted to immediately blame Democrats for what happened to Kirk, accusing them of comparing “wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

Unsurprisingly, he also failed to bring up moments of right-wing sympathizers attacking Democrats, not even mentioning the recent political assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman in Minnesota, basically putting all of the blame on Democrats, while vowing to find those directly responsible.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now,” Trump said.

Social Media Blasts Donald Trump For Delivering A “Disgusting Speech”

Immediately, Trump was blasted for what many are calling a disgusting, divisive, and partisan address to the nation.

“What an absolutely disgusting speech from the Oval Office,” Republicans Against Trump said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Trump is truly incapable of uniting the American people, even in times of tragedy. Disgraceful.”

“In his Oval Office address on political violence, Trump lists the attempt on his life, the Scalise shooting, and attacks on ICE agents,” Max Berger, co-founder of the Momentum Training Institute, said in a post on Bluesky. “He does not mention Jan 6th, the attack on the Pelosi family, the Hortman murders, the kidnapping attempt on Gretchen Whitmer, or the fire at Gov Shapiro’s house.

No lies detected.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Yup

2. Bingo

3. An absolute failiure

4.

5.

6. A time when we had real leadership in the White House

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Reality TV

HGTV’s Egypt and Mike Building Real Estate Dreams Together

Celebrity

The Lo’Down: Lil Nas X, India Love, and Cardi B

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close