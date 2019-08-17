It’s no secret thatand her husbandhad an incredibly trying year as he battled cancer. So it shouldn’t be surprising that it took a toll on the Real Housewife of Atlanta’s mental health.

The 51-year-old recently told Hollywood Life that the responsibilities of taking care of her husband was overwhelming and dug her into a serious depression.

“Being a caretaker and doing something like caring for someone with cancer for the first time in my life, then to have to be the breadwinner for everything, it’s a lot,” she said, adding, “The overseer of everything in our life, it was a lot of pressure and it really did feel like depression.”

NeNe also said that she didn’t even know she was depressed until her doctor noticed her symptoms.

“I don’t really know what depression is, but I was speaking to my OBGYN and I was telling her a lot about how I felt and she said, ‘I think that you’re going through a depression,’ and I didn’t really know what a depression felt like except for what anyone said,” she explained.

She also admitted that she took the anti-depressants her doc prescribed her and they helped.

“She gave me some medication and it really worked and it helped me out a lot,” she added. “I don’t think I really understood how serious that was for us and how much pressure I had on me.”

Here’s the thing: NeNe isn’t alone being a Black woman struggling with depression.

From Fantasia to Willow Smith to Kerry Washington, here are 14 stars who weren’t afraid to open up and share their personal journey with us. Read more about their bravery and healing below:

No Stigma, No Shame! 14 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com