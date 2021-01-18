MLK Day Is Also Watch Racist Scoundrels Play Themselves On Social Media Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of service and celebration for a beautiful Black man who fought and lost his life for civil rights. Lately, it’s also become a day when brands and individuals with a well-documented history of epitomizing everything the late Dr. King was against—including outright racism—use his quotes to make themselves feel better.
All these people who peddled a massive lie that incited white supremacists and anti-semites to attack the Capitol quoting MLK this morning… pic.twitter.com/AbqAOzmfsX
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 18, 2021
While MLK Day was signed into law as a federal holiday in 1983, let’s not gloss over the fact that King was assassinated in 1968. And at the time of his death, King was one of the least liked men across the nation.
But if you listen long enough to a racist GOP pundit with a poor track record on civil rights, you would think he was their national hero. That was decidedly not the case. Instead, the aforementioned talking heads will usually take a quote from MLK, typically out of context, and use it as a means to fool the ignorant or naive into thinking they’re progressive while their track records tell a different story.
One of 2021’s latest entities guilty of this phenomenon is the NFL. Yes, the same NFL that essentially ran Colin Kaepernick out of the league for using his platform to protest police brutality and injustice, felt no shame in posting a quote from Dr. King on its social media feed on MLK Day.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Xlhb6xcDxH
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2021
The NFL shared the quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” which is from King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.”
King was jailed for holding non-violent demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala. in 1963. While behind bars, local clergymen published an open letter calling for “outsiders” (see: King) to seek legal remedies rather than protests. That letter was titled “A Call For Unity.”
The jig sure does sound familiar, doesn’t it? GOP flunkies like Sen. Lindsey Graham are no calling for unity after the Capitol was sacked, and the only unity NFL owners showed was in unfairly blacklisting Kap.
Check out some more brands and people who should keep Dr. King’s words out of their mouth below. But first, let Barack Obama show you how to do this, son.
If anyone had a right to question whether our democracy was worth redeeming, it was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Because in the face of billy clubs and lynchings, poll taxes and literacy tests, he never gave in to violence, never waved a traitorous flag or gave up on our country. pic.twitter.com/TCmbuiXkUa
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 18, 2021
1. Ivanka Trump
Today, we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 18, 2021
“I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits." -MLK, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/BiKpvRhCop
The swamp-friendly daughter of the Racist-In-Chief is an MLK fan? Yeah right.
2. Matt Gaetz
Today we honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and echo his message of freedom, unity, and opportunity for all Americans. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/MCW8b2rZJM— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 18, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz out Florida has been nothing but a Trump boot licker and refused to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
3. Lindsey Graham
In these troubled times we need to pursue Dr. King’s dream for America with passion and vigor. The words of his “I Have a Dream” address mean as much today as when they were delivered. Dr. King is a true American inspiration.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 18, 2021
South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham makes Mark Gaetz look like a Trump critic.
4. Laura Ingraham
“God is still around. One day, you’re going to need him. The problems of life will begin to overwhelm you; disappointments will begin to beat upon the door of your life....And if you don’t have a deep and patient faith, you aren’t going to be able to make it.” — MLK— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 18, 2021
This is the same FOX News bobble-head who told LeBron James to shut up and dribble.
5. Mike Pence
Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a giant of the Civil Rights Movement who called on our Nation to live up to the highest ideals of our founding. We pay tribute to the incredible life & accomplishments of Dr. King & his memory will inspire us for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/2jXe2Eshnv— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 18, 2021
Trump sicced his MAGA goons on Pence and the VP refused to use the 25th Amendment to have the guy removed. King didn’t rock with cowards.
6. Melania Trump
Today, we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & his fearless dedication to the civil rights movement. Dr. King's pursuit of freedom & equal opportunity ensured a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come. #MLKDay— Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) January 18, 2021
This First Lady plagiarized the last real First Lady, Michelle Obama. That is all.
7. Kayleigh McEnany
Today, we honor a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.— Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) January 18, 2021
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
- MLK Jr.
KKKayliegh is Trump’s last press secretary and easily was the worst of the bunch.
8. ICE
Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of hope, justice and equality. pic.twitter.com/C7HOywZWbd— ICE (@ICEgov) January 18, 2021
C’mon son.
9. The Department of Defense
Today, we honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as a national day of service. It’s a day on, not off. #MartinLutherKingJrDay pic.twitter.com/nIX4BnnLns— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 18, 2021
This isn’t far removed from the FBI bigging up MLK. And you should know what they did to the man.
10. Wait…
Who thought this was a good idea? WHO?!