Mike WiLL Made-It Gets His Named Remixed In Hilarious Fashion On Twitter

Mike WiLL Made-It has a birthday coming up soon but that’s not why his name was trending early on Saturday morning (March 13). Fans on the social media network are having a little fun with the superproducer’s stage name, remixing it with hilarious results.

Just as Twitter did with the classic OnlyFans name flip, the artist born Michael Williams II, the Grammy Award-winning beatsmith is the latest to be inserted into this clever phrase game.

One of the best examples was Twitter user @ExodusA writing, “Mike Will saw a bug in his home…Mike Will sprayed it,’ garnering a number of retweets and likes. As the trend continues to grow legs, others have made their attempts at the joke, although some are most certainly better than others if we’re keeping it a bean.

Mike Will saw a bug in his home…Mike Will sprayed it. pic.twitter.com/iG1RWctiT3 — Exodus de Alexandria (@ExodusdA) March 12, 2021

After getting the Best Rap Album Grammy for Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” from the DAMN. album in 2017, Mike WiLL took some time away from the scene but dropped off a pair of singles last year in “Bang Bang” with Chief Keef and “What That Speed Bout!?” with Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy from the forthcoming Michael album.

As some are well aware, Mike WiLL Made-It founded EarDrummers Entertainment and its recording arm, Ear Drummers Records with a stable of artists that include Rae Sremmurd, the Two-9 collective, Trouble, and a host of in-house producers including Mike himself. Earlier in the year, Mike and one of his signees in Swae Lee were in a bad wreck on New Year’s Eve but both made it out largely unscathed.

