Marsai Martin Stars In ‘Little,’ Makes History As The Youngest Executive Producer In Hollywood

The #BlackGirlMagic runneth over in the trailer for Little starringand Regina Hall, a cute and fun film about an insufferable tech mogul,, who wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself.

Martin plays a young Sanders while Regina Hall is perfect as the adult exec who tortures her employees, including April (Issa Rae). Jordan and April bond as the roles are reversed and April finds herself bossing around her younger, older boss.

Little, an idea from Martin who was inspired by Tom Hanks’ body-swapping classic Big, makes Martin the youngest Black executive producer in Hollywood.

“It was one of my most favorite films growing up,” Martin told The Root. “After the Season 1 finale of Black-ish, we told Kenya Barris about it, and he called Will [Packer] and said: ‘Yo, you know the girl who plays Diane on Black-ish? She has this dope idea!’”

Little is directed by Tina Gordon (writer, Drumline) with a story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and a screenplay by Oliver and Gordon, based on an idea by teen actress Martin. The film is produced by Packer and his producing partner James Lopez and by Kenya Barris (Girls Trip, Black-ish), and is executive produced by Preston Holmes (Night School), Hall, Marsai Martin and Josh Martin.

Little hits theaters April 12.

