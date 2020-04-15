LHHATL: Sierra & Shooters Daughter Gets Jumped At School, KK Snitches On Cheyenne To Scrap

Last week on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta , Karen noticed that her stepdaughter, Cheyenne was extra flirty with Shooter, and didn’t like that one bit. KK pressed Cheyenne about what she saw, Cheyenne tells Karen she doesn’t want Scrapp to find out, little does she know that will come back to haunt her. Of course, there is more drama to touch on as well.

The episode opens up with Rasheeda, who is getting ready for her date night with her ain’t sh*t husband, Kirk. The couple arrives at a suite we presumed that has been decorated for the moment. Outside on the balcony is a table set up with two plates with waffles to signify the couple’s first date at Waffle House. Kirk and Rasheeda toast to 20 “wonderful” years of marriage. They also agree that they should both try to limit their work lives so they can have more moments together.

Kirk's romantic date is a homage to how far he and Rasheeda have come as a couple. But if YOU were in Rasheeda's shoes would you have given him a chance? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/fot8OnoHto — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, somewhere in Atlanta, Sierra, and the kids link up with her ex, Shooter, to grab a bite to eat. Despite not being too pleased with Shooter because he left her hanging at court, she still decided to get him a birthday present.

Last time we saw Sierra and Shooter they were at odds because he refused to take her side in court. Would you be able to move past the drama, and even give him a gift? 🎁#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/6lUIltm6XK — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

The conversation shifts to the former couple’s daughter, who is having a hard time at school. Sierra feels the split with Shooter is part of the reason their daughter is acting out. Sierra suggests that she and Shooter should work on getting along with each other for the sake of the children.

Sierra suspects that her kids are acting up because of their parents's split. How can Sierra and Shooter work on their co-parenting relationship? 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/tAOWI1VByD — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

We catch up with Joc, and he stops by his hair salon that he invested in last year. When he walks in, he is greeted by his business partner Sharonda who is not happy to see him walk through the doors. Joc isn’t there to talk business about the shop, but instead, he is linking up with LHHATL’s most useless character Alexis Skyy to talk business.

Joc reveals that he saw Alexis’ video she posted on Instagram, where she revealed that she was a victim of human trafficking. Alexis details how hard it was telling that story. Joc tells Alexis that he is holding an open forum that will focus on the human trafficking issue that is plaguing the city of Atlanta, and he wants her to come and speak.

Alexis Skyy is hesitant to accept Joc's offer to speak on a panel about her experience with human trafficking. Do you think it would be good for her to open up? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/aeHAc5vc5w — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Alexis tells Joc she will think about it but eventually decides to attend Joc’s forum. The panel consists of women who were both victims of human trafficking or helped lure girls. One woman told a heartwrenching story of how she was forced to sleep with roughly 20 men a day.

"My person that brought me into the [human trafficking] industry was a mega pastor's daughter." Survivor and advocate Carla Miles, speaks on her experience with human trafficking. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/l3onSGzx4l — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

When Alexis arrives, she tells her own personal story of how she was kidnapped and held hostage at the age of 16. She had no way to contact her mom because her kidnappers took her phone. She details how a man saved her life by helping her escape.

Alexis reveals that the only way she was able to escape her human trafficking experience was from help from a stranger. If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited, help is available. Head to https://t.co/81zni7pbFc for more resources. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/WE1EUAlsBx — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

The “queen of Atlanta,” Akbar V gets on the mic and praises Alexis for being open and sharing her story.

Rasheeda links up with Bambi, Mimi, and Sierra to do some “shopping” for some clothes for the upcoming ski trip she is planning. Rasheeda tells the ladies that she wants them to go with her because she feels it will be a great girl’s trip.

Rasheeda also confirms that Karlie was invited, and that doesn’t sit well with Sierra. She tells the group that Karlie said to her that karma is her best friend, whatever the hell that means. Sierra takes it as some sort of threat and feels Karlie will do something vindictive to get back at her. Sierra is also worried that her kids aren’t really handling her split from Shooter very well.

Do you think that Sierra deserves the cold shoulder from Karlie? Or is it time for forgiveness? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/EI8xYhG0oN — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Bambi also uses the moment to bring everyone up to speed on the drama going on between Momma Dee and her mom Cece. Bambi tells the ladies that things got so bad that Scrappy isn’t even speaking with his mother. So this girl’s trip couldn’t have come at a better time for her because she needs some time away from the shenanigans.

In the next scene, Rasheeda, Mimi, and Karlie catch Sierra and Paris on the local news. Paris, Sierra’s daughter, was jumped in school by a fellow student and her mother. The ladies are stunned at what they just witnessed. Karlie reveals she reached out Sierra after she learned about the incident, but she also still doesn’t trust her. Mimi and Rasheeda are holding onto hope that both women can salvage their “friendship.”

Staying on Sierra, she heads over to Shooter’s house, and they touch on the incident involving their daughter and speak to her about it. Sierra breaks down what went down in the school bathroom and reveals she even tried to talk to the mother of the girl who had problems with her daughter on the phone before the fight went down to try and diffuse the situation. Sierra knows that Paris has had issues with the woman’s daughter and feels she was out of line for getting involved.

Sierra explains how her daughter was involved in a fight with a classmate and their mother!!! How would you handle it if another adult fought your child at school? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/vg2qcyTzWI — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Shooter tries to talk some sense into his daughter and wants her to make better decisions pointing out she lost her brother to senseless violence. Sierra reveals that she has filed a restraining order on the woman and her daughter, and the former couple comes to the decision that Paris will stay with her father for now.

Sierra and Shooter are not only ones having problems with their kids. Kirk comes bearing bad news to Rasheeda about his oldest son. Kirk reveals that Kirk Jr. and an unnamed female employee from their restaurant got arrested. They accused his son of having a sawed-off shotgun and weed in his possession at the time of the arrest. Both Kirk and Rasheeda don’t believe it.

Kirk Jr. has found himself into a VERY SERIOUS situation with the law… Can Kirk and Rasheed handle this on top of everything else they have going on? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/Tl1eCqct3X — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Its time for the ladies to head on the girl’s trip. Karlie is still hopeful that she and Sierra can get over their issues and repair their friendship. Rasheeda shows up, but she is not dressed like she is ready to hit the road. Instead, Rasheeda breaks the news that she will not be joining them due to the situation going on with Kirk Jr. But she insists that girls be on their best behavior while on the trip.

The ladies hop on the bus, and Sierra immediately opens up about her situation with her daughter and gets emotional about it. Karlie is listening in the back and says during her confessional basically that Sierra is bugging, and she wouldn’t have gone on the trip if the same thing happened to her daughter or she would have least brought her child with her. When the topic of the infamous snuff is brought up, Karlie isn’t over that situation at all and feels she was violated by Sierra.

Karlie and Sierra are not the only ones with beef on the bus. We find out that Spice doesn’t like Shekinah after Sierra revealed that she got a text from Shekinah telling her she is on the way. So much for behaving on the trip. Meanwhile, Bambi hasn’t been feeling too well lately. While on the bus, she says she feels sick, and when she explains what is going on, the ladies immediately hint at her being pregnant. Bambi quickly shuts that down with the false assumption that due to her still breastfeeding, she can’t get pregnant, her friends tell her that’s not true at all.

On the 4 hour drive up to the ski trip, Sierra and Karlie try to keep it cute, Bambi gets a lesson in "Health 101" and Spice reveals that she isn't friends with Shekinah anymore… Will these ladies leave the mountain in 1 piece? 🏔️#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/0MBfmDFq78 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Finally, the episode ends with the KK and Cheyenne situation. Both women show up to help Scrapp move to his new house. Things go left immediately with Karen going off on Cheyenne about text message exchange where she feels Scrapp’s sister was disrespectful to her about a phone bill. Like we predicted last week, KK wastes no time in spilling the tea on Cheyenne about her messing with Shooter behind his back, and the episode ends.

"I cussed you out because you were talking 💩" When KK & Cheyenne get into a heated dispute, she reveals that Cheyenne has been in a secret relationship with Shooter, in front of Scrapp! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/sbGlakySh9 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 14, 2020

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

#LHHATL: Sierra & Shooters Daughter Gets Jumped At School, KK Snitches On Cheyenne To Scrap was originally published on hiphopwired.com