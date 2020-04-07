CLOSE
HomeNews

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Posted 12 hours ago

A 22-year old artist from New Jersey named Coi Leray stepped on the scene recently, creating an organic buzz by making good music and dating (now her ex) boyfriend Trippie Redd. We just found out Coi Leray’s father is Benzino and we are SHOCKED!

Listen Live

If you didn’t know, Benizo is a rapper who’s had a long career making music and even showing up on the ‘Love & Hip-Hop ATL.’ He is also well known for being one of the few people not afraid to go toe-to-toe with Eminem. Check out photos of his beautiful daughter, Coi Leray, below!

Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

B o r 3 d

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Heyzdaddy 💗

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

C8 making some dumb shit in the back

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Out west

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 2: 📸 @gilbertsosa Stylist: @brvndo

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so Prada you baby 🖤

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Fam cam

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Yeeeesh

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

👍🏼

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

STRAIGHT FIREEEEE NI99A 🔥🔥🔥😈

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

@billieeilish @bershkacollection @yeezymafia

A post shared by Sheeeeeesh (@coileray) on

Latest
Ben Simmons Recruiting Devin Booker To Sign With…
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
10 items
Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Has…
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
Master P Helping The Elderly In New Orleans…
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…
 15 hours ago
04.07.20
Photos
Close