Jacquees Swears He’s The ‘King Of R&B,’ Black Twitter Asks ‘Harpo, Who Dis Man?’

Maybe it’s because I’m too old or was taking a nap during most of 2018, but when I saw that someone namedwas trending on Twitter, I had to do some serious sleuthing.

And what I learned was that this 24-year-old, who’s signed to Cash Money, took to social media over the weekend to let everyone know that—despite having NO number one singles on the Billboard R&B charts, only two studio albums under his belt and a knack for remixing other people’s hits —he truly believes that he is the “King of R&B.”

“I just want to let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now…for this generation,” Jacquees declared.

Adding, “I understand who done came and who done did that and that and that but now it’s my turn. Jacquees, the king of R&B. I just heard em said and I feel it. ATL, let’s get it. I’m the king of R&B.”

#Jacquees says he is the King of R&B for this generation. Do you agree??#MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/QfY9VnZ24h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2018

Sigh…Can you imagine having this level of confidence and delusion?

Well, this declaration got folks on Twitter, including John Legend, Tank and Tyrese,HOT about not only wondering who is Jacquees, but the audacity of it all and who actually deserves to rock the R&B crown.

