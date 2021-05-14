J. Cole Confirms Rumored 2013 Altercation With Diddy On ‘The Off-Season’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

J. Cole is all the buzz right now after dropping his latest studio album The Off-Season on Friday (May 14) with a largely positive reaction from the listeners. The North Carolina MC made mention of a rumored 2013 physical altercation between him and Sean “Diddy” Combs on one of the tracks from the project and fans on Twitter are discussing the moment at length.

The track “let.go.my.hand” features Bas and background vocals from 6Lack and an outro from Diddy himself.

The lyrics from the song confirms that Cole and Puff Daddy’s respective crews did indeed have some manner of funk that went down in 2013 after Diddy allegedly attempted to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar, reportedly due to his “King of New York” boast from Big Sean’s “Control” track.

On “let.go.my.hand,” Cole praises Diddy as one of his idols growing up well before he found Hip-Hop fame, mentioning that he purchased the music mogul’s album when he was in middle school.

From “let.go.my.hand”:

Couple wins, couple losses, some broken up too quick to call it

My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?

I bought that n*gga album in seventh grade and played it so much

You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff

Back then I ain’t know sh*t, now I know too much

Ignorance is bliss and innocence is just ignorance before it’s introduced to currency and clips

Or bad licks that have a n*gga servin’ three to six, sh*t

The issues between the men have long been settled as made apparent by Diddy offering a prayer at the end of the track. At the time of the incident, rumors flew wide that Cole suffered a beating but his manager blasted media outlets at the time for getting the facts wrong. It appears that the fight was brief and that no blows were really exchanged.

What should be the focus for media outlets is to note that two men patched up whatever beef that was, nobody was hurt and that the love remains. We need to see Black women and Black men settle their differences and lead with love over choosing violence and ego.

We’ve got the reaction to the line below. Be sure to check out J. Cole’s The Off-Season album as well.

