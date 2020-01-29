It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!

While every day could easily be dedicated to celebrate, today (Jan. 29) is officially that day!

Thanks to Ultra Violet, a fabulous feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women and other issues, it’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay!

This amazing thread pointed out what an amazing mother, wife, and actress Gabrielle is and her ability to tirelessly fight for others, including herself.

In addition to being an amazing actress, producer and best-selling author, @itsgabrielleu flawlessly balances being a wife, a mother and a voice for others. #gabunionappreciationday pic.twitter.com/3Em7XgwN2F — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

As a sexual assault survivor, she has been brave to share her story with us and talk about her own personal growth being a self-described “mean girl.”

As a survivor, @itsgabrielleu knows the difference she makes every time she shares her story. It’s something she does again and again to help others. #gabunionappreciationday pic.twitter.com/ZeCjfyd6ft — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

She’s not new to this, she’s true to this. Prior to being discovered @itsgabrielleu earned a degree in sociology and planned to become an attorney. #gabunionappreciationday #GabrielleUnion pic.twitter.com/NC9K7DVPZa — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

The thread also pointed out that Gabby has used her platform to speak up for others including Terry Crews, who ungrateful self recently threw her under the bus after she was fired from America’s Got Talent.

And we can’t forget her undying support for Zion, who attended the Miami Pride Parade.

.@itsgabrielleu is Black Girl Magic personified! We see you and we appreciate you!#gabunionappreciationday pic.twitter.com/y8P9plkCHC — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

And of course, there’s that #Shadybaby Kaavia.

PS. She also happens to be the mother of the best shadiest baby ever ❤️ #gabunionappreciationday pic.twitter.com/ySB28sm8iN — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 29, 2020

Of course, Black women, including myself, flocked to Twitter show our love for the amazing actress and everything she had done for us, including letting us find out voice, sticking up for ourself and even the courage to come as a survivor of sexual assault.

Take a look at all this love:

