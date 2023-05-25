Indy 500 Drivers Select Their Milk Preference [Twitter Reacts]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The “Indy 500 Milk Celebration” is a unique and old tradition associated with the Indianapolis 500. The tradition involves the winner of the Indianapolis 500 drinking a bottle of milk in Victory Lane to celebrate their victory.

The milk-drinking celebration dates back to the 1930s but became popular in 1956 when race winner Pat Flaherty requested a glass of buttermilk instead of the customary bottle of water. The following year, a dairy industry executive saw the news footage of Flaherty’s celebration and decided to make it an official tradition.



Each year, before the race, the drivers participating in the Indianapolis 500 are given the opportunity to choose their preferred type of milk for the celebration. The options typically include whole milk, 2% milk, and skim milk. The chosen milk is communicated to the American Dairy Association Indiana, which ensures that the requested milk is available for the winner’s celebration.

After crossing the finish line and emerging victorious, the winning driver is greeted in Victory Lane with a bottle of milk. The choice of milk is handed to the driver, who then drinks it, or pours it over their head in celebration. The milk-drinking celebration has become an iconic moment for both drivers and fans of the Indianapolis 500.

