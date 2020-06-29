ICYMI: Public Enemy, Nas, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion & More Perform At The 2020 BET Awards

Despite COVID-19 shutting everything down, BET refused to let the pandemic canceled the Blackest Awards show on the planet.

Last night (Jun.29), BET improvised the hell out of the situation and took its annual awards show the virtual route. Hosted by actress/comedian Amanda Seales, the awards show featured Seales handling the duties from her home she later revealed and performing skits before introducing performances.

The theme of the night was clearly Black Lives Matter, as most of the artists made sure to make a statement in their expensive and very impressive remote setups.

To kick things off, BET opened up with the show with Public Enemy featuring Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, Jahi, and YG for an updated version of their iconic protest song, “Fight The Power.”

Roddy Ricch followed that up with a medley of his hits “High Fashion” and the honestly one of the most significant records of the year “The Box.” Ricch also joined the DaBaby for a performance of his hit record “Rockstar,” where DaBaby made a powerful statement by rapping while having an officer place a knee on his neck, recreating the haunting final image of George Floyd before he died in police custody.

Viewers were also blessed with performances from John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home the 2020 BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Masego, Chloe x Halle, a Kobe Bryant tribute from Kobe Bryant and more. In case you happened to miss all of them, don’t worry, we got you.

