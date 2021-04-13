Happy Birthday, Ty Dolla $ign: 10 Songs That Prove Ty Dolla $ign Features Will Always Ride

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the few artists who will bless you with a guaranteed hit. The singer writes, plays multiple instruments and produces for major artists from YG, Christina Aguilera, Teyana Taylor and Kanye West. He first gained notable recognition in 2010 for his feature on YG’s single “Toot It and Boot It,” which he had co-written and produced under Def Jam Recordings. Today, the R&B star has gone on to work with some of the greats in music and he has released his own projects like his latest album entitled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which was his ode to his reputable features. If Drake supposedly charges $1 million for a feature, we can only imagine what Ty Dolla $ign expects from his features that always noticeably improve the vibe of any record.
In celebration of the artist’s 39th birthday today, we celebrate with ten songs that proves Ty Dolla $ign features will always ride. The LA native has been involved in the music industry for over a decade, and since, he has collaborated with a number of artists through the years. Ty Dolla $ign is the goat in the feature game, and it’ll cost you a hefty penny to get him on your song. Comment your favorite Ty Dolla $ign feature below.
Ty Dolla $ign recently appeared on breakout artist Blxst’s latest single “Chosen” with Tyga. It’s a vibe, and Ty Dolla $ign’s memorable melodies floats throughout his verse making the song even better.
It’s been awhile since the world’s heard from Christina Aguilera, and it may have taken a verse from Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz to get the Pop singer back in the spotlight. Ty Dolla $ign is screaming on this song, but it still features his distinctive voice on the hook echoing Aguilera’s iconic vocals.
This duet between Teyana Taylor and Ty Dolla $ign is absolutely necessary on your lustiest playlist.
A feature on a Kanye West song (even if it’s not blatantly shown in the title) is an honor. Ty Dolla $ign is well respected in the business for his talents, so it’s no surprise he’s worked with West a few times over. Kanye also appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Ego Death” featuring FKA Twigs as well.
Ty Dolla $ign comes in hot in the beginning of this Damian Marley remix to his song “Medication.” It’s all about getting stoned, so naturally Wiz Khalifa and Stephen “Ragga” Marley are also featured.
A certified summer banger features Ty Dolla $ign on the hook per usual. This time the singer links up with Hip Hop’s hottest rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.
Ty Dolla $ign’s sound is versatile. He effortlessly appears on Hip Hop, Pop, and R&B records. We still haven’t heard a Ty Dolla $ign feature we don’t like.
Two of the most requested features have to be these two, so it was pleasant to hear this link up.
Post Malone has been consistently dropping top-charting hits since his popular song “White Iverson.” Ty Dolla $ign joins him on Post Malone’s 2018 single, “Psycho.” Post Malone returned the favor on Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Spicy.”
The goat of features joins the goat of Pop music. This record didn’t get too much acknowledgement on the charts, but it’s worth mentioning amongst a list of Ty Dolla $ign’s best feature moments.